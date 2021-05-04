Patient at Nassau County senior living facility accused of sexually assaulting employee

HILLIARD, Fla. – A patient at the DaySpring Senior Living facility near Hilliard is accused of sexually assaulting an employee inside his room, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerome Wilkerson, 61, was booked Sunday evening into the Nassau County jail on charges of aggravated assault, battery on a medical care provider, and unnatural and lascivious acts, jail records show.

According to a redacted arrest report, Nassau County deputies were called Sunday to the facility to investigate a call about an alleged sexual assault. The report states that when deputies arrived, an employee was physically shaking, crying and unable to speak properly due to being shaken up from an incident involving Wilkerson.

The report shows the woman eventually told investigators that she was in Wilkerson’s room, changing his diaper, when he stood up, pushed her against the wall and whispered in her ear that he was going to rape her. According to the report, Wilkerson touched the woman before she was able to push him away and run out of the room to report the incident.

According to the report, the woman told investigators that Wilkerson is one of her patients whom she believes is mentally capable of understanding right from wrong and mentally capable of knowing what he did was wrong. The report states the woman also showed investigators a red mark on her body that she attributed to the struggle.

Wilkerson was taken into custody without incident. The arresting deputy noted in the report that Wilkerson offered no explanation or recollection of what happened when questioned.

A judge set Wilkerson’s bond at $110,000, jail records show.

The executive manager of the facility told News4Jax they take these allegations seriously and Wilkerson is no longer to allowed to return should he post bond.