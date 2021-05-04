Student raises questions about enforcement of Yulee Middle School’s dress code policy

YULEE, Fla. – A student was suspended from Yulee Middle School after clashing with administrators over the school’s dress code, News4Jax learned Tuesday.

Eighth grader Alice Wagner told News4Jax a teacher singled her out for an outfit that was considered too revealing. Specifically, Wagner said the teacher made a remark about her body as she was leaving the classroom.

“(The teacher) told me I was ‘letting them hang out for the whole world to see,’ as I was exiting the classroom,” Wagner said. “I went to the bathroom and I came back and I said, ‘You need to stop sexualizing 14-year-old girls.’ I grabbed my stuff and I removed myself from the situation.”

Wagner said she went to the administration’s office to phone her parents but wasn’t allowed to make the call. She said the situation escalated into a fiery exchange with administrators, which resulted in her receiving a 10-day suspension.

Both Wagner and her mother, Sarah, acknowledged that the student’s outburst crossed a line.

“So, I don’t think it’s okay for her to talk to teachers that way,” Sarah Wagner told News4Jax. “But I understand why she was angry. She was basically sexually harassed by her teacher. … The teacher did apologize, she did understand what she did was wrong.”

The district declined to speak with News4Jax about Wagner’s suspension, saying it doesn’t comment on disciplinary matters involving individual students.

