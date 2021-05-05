Superintendent: Community will need to heal after school name change decision

Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene weighs in on the school renaming process on The Morning Show.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Throughout the long and emotional Duval school renaming process, Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene has mostly stayed on the sidelines and kept her thoughts about the process to herself.

But on The Morning Show on Wednesday, Greene opened up about the controversial push to change the names of nine schools, including six that honor Confederate Civil War leaders.

Students, teachers, alumni, PTA members and community members have been voting on whether or not to change the school names.

MORE: DCPS school name change tracker

Greene said while the vote is an important step, the school district will take the entire renaming process under consideration.

“It’s more than just the vote. It’s looking at the community meetings, the information that has been shared over months, as well as the ballots,” Greene said. “And you know it’s going to be a very difficult decision, it’s going to be a very difficult situation. But I believe this board, our school board, is up for this challenge.”

Greene said no matter what the school board decides when the recommendation is made in June, there will need to be a healing process in the community.