Final day for community to vote on renaming Lee High, 3 other schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friday is the last day for community members to vote on whether to change the names of Robert E. Lee High School and three other Duval County schools.

Students, teachers, alumni, parents who are PTA members and people in the community began voting April 26 on whether to change the names of Lee High, Andrew Jackson High School, Jean Ribault High School and Jean Ribault Middle School. Polling places at each school will be open from 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

It’s the final phase of the public balloting process.

Those in favor of renaming the schools are given the option to choose from a range of new names based on pre-determined options. The school that has gotten the most attention is Robert E. Lee High School.

The process is not open to the general public. Only students, faculty, staff, alumni, parents who are PTA members and people who live in the school’s attendance zone are eligible to cast ballots. The district is allowing people who are included in multiple stakeholder groups to have a ballot for each group that applies to them.

So, for instance, if you’re a teacher at the school, you live in its attendance zone and you’re an alumnus, you would be eligible to vote not once, not twice but three times.

Choices on the ballot