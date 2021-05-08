Telehealth kioks to bring health services to students

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Children’s Home Society of Florida, Flagler Health+, St. Johns County School District and St. Johns River State College are coming together to offer support to students beyond education.

Officials tell News4Jax a call to a parent from a school nurse would typically require the child to be picked up from school, taken home, and then schedule an appointment with a physician. Now, these needs can be addressed more urgently and free of charge, with a visit to the Flagler Health+ Wellness Kiosk.

A ceremonial ribbon will take place on Monday, May 10 to officially welcome students at The Webster School and South Woods Elementary to the health and wellness services. The kioks were provided by Flagler Health+.

The ceremony will take place at 3:30 p.m. at The Webster School and 4:30 p.m. at South Woods Elementary.

