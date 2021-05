JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after crashing his motorcycle into the carport. It happened on Eastill Drive in Arlington, just off Merrill Road.

Investigators say the man missed a turn, before driving through a yard and into the carport. He was thrown off the bike and into the side of the house and wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The homeowner rushed to help, and stayed with the cyclist until paramedics arrived.