Community weighs in after deputies believe they find body of missing teen

St. John’s County Sheriff Robert Hardwick said they notified the county school district of a body believed to be missing 13-year-old girl Tristyn Bailey.

“This is a grieving community and we’re going to respect that grieving community,” said Hardwick.

During what deputies called an exhausting search, Bailey’s school’ the Patriot Oaks Academy’ sent out a message to families that said, “If you know Tristyn or have seen her at all, please contact the police. I am asking for your prayers on behalf of her family.”

What’s been described as a tight-knit community, many people came out and searched the wooded areas of Durbin Crossing for hours.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s office called off the search around 6 p.m. Sunday.

That’s when residents in the area told News4Jax they grew worried and anxious to find out what happened.

The Sheriff’s office gave a briefing saying they believed a body found to be Bailey.

Ad

News4Jax received a statement from Durbin Creek Elementary that reads, “”We are devastated for the family of Tristyn Bailey. We are asking all our Explorers to wear white tomorrow in observance #onecommunity.”

We’re told there will be a candlelight vigil Monday at 8:30 at the Durbin Amenities center.