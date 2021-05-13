Push to have Ahmaud Arbery’s mental health records admitted as evidence

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – For a second day in a row, attorneys will debate evidence before the three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Greg McMichael, his son Travis, and their neighbor, Roddie Bryan, are accused of chasing Arbery through the Satilla Shores neighborhood last year. The younger McMichael confronted and shot Arbery.

Prosecutors said Arbery’s mental health has nothing to do with why the men made the decision to chase him in the neighborhood that day. News4Jax also learned the judge is hesitant to release those personal medical records. Arguments will start again at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

While the judge already said Wednesday that a decision will not be made this week, attorneys are making their case for why the details are necessary.

Jason Sheffield, Travis McMichael’s attorney said Arbery’s “pattern of conduct of behavior that included theft crimes or attempted burglary crimes,” and when confronted, “his response to that is to get angry and aggressive and physically and verbally.”

But prosecutors said the McMichaels and Bryan didn’t know anything about Arbery or his prior run-ins with the law. “How is his prior acts that they knew nothing about relevant to any issue in this case? Because if this is a self-defense case, it’s the reasonableness of their actions. If they are the first aggressors, they have a problem. So now is it reasonable for us to do a citizen’s arrest? They weren’t making a citizen’s arrest. According to their own counsel, they were seeking to detain, falsely imprison another American,” argued State Attorney, Linda Dukowski.

Defense attorneys will also ask that information about Arbery’s mental health diagnosis from 2018 be admitted as evidence.

Both the state and defense agreed records show two nurses, specifically a registered nurse and nurse practitioner at Gateway Behavioral Center, diagnosed Arbery. But the state took issue with the quality of that diagnosis.

One nurse testified she took online training courses before conducting mental health evaluations at the behavioral center.