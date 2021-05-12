3 men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery expected to appear in Brunswick court today

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. The Justice Department announced federal hate crime charges against the three men Wednesday, April 28,2021, in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Georgia man who was killed while out for a run last year. All three are charged with one count of interference with civil rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels are also charged with using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.(Glynn County Detention Center via AP)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The three men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who authorities say was gunned down while jogging in a Southeast Georgia neighborhood last year, are expected to appear in a Brunswick courtroom on Wednesday.

Over the next two days, attorneys will discuss what evidence will be allowed in the upcoming murder trial.

Prosecutors say Greg McMichael, his son, Travis, and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, chased Arbery in their trucks, before Travis McMichael confronted him, and shot him three times.

Defense attorneys want the court to hear about Ahmaud Arbery’s past run-ins with law enforcement, including the fact that he was on probation when this happened.

They want it known Arbery pleaded guilty twice. Once for bringing a handgun onto a high school campus in 2013, and another time for attempted shoplifting in 2017.

Ahmaud Arbery (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

At the same time, prosecutors are firing back, saying that information is irrelevant because the defendants didn’t know anything about Arbery before the day he was shot and killed.

Wednesday begins the first of a two-day court hearing to determine what evidence will be permitted during the trial.

Arbery’s family’s attorney, Lee Merritt said everyone is entitled to a defense. But he said he doesn’t think Ahmaud’s mental state, or some issue he may have had in high school or the past, impacted the decision of these men to chase him down the road without speaking to him and gun him down.

On the flip side, prosecutors have also asked the judge to let the jury see text messages and social media posts that they say show a lack of “racial goodwill” by both McMichaels and Roddie Bryan. One includes a text message from 2019 where Travis McMichael is said to have used a racial slur.

As the state’s case against all three men moves forward -- so does the federal hate crime case against them. The men appeared in federal court yesterday where they pleaded not guilty to charges they “used force and threat of force” against Arbery because of his race. It was the first time Arbery’s loved ones saw his accused killers in person.

Thea Brooks speaks with reporters Tuesday, May 11, 2021, following a court hearing for three men charged with federal hate crimes in the slaying of her nephew, Ahmaud Arbery, in Brunswick, Ga. Justice Department prosecutors say Arbery was targeted because he was Black when he was chased and fatally shot by white men who saw him running in their neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. All three defendants pleaded not guilty to hate crime charges before a U.S. magistrate judge. They are also charged with murder in a Georgia state court. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum) (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Arbery’s aunt, Thea Brooks, said her emotions were everywhere.

“There was a moment where I wanted to break down, but I remain strong,” she said. “It’s hard being in the room with people that you know have taken your loved ones from you.”

All three defendants remain locked up, held without bond.

It’s also important to note, today is the first court hearing since the lead prosecutor in the case, resigned from the district attorney’s office last month. The new lead prosecutor had been working alongside Jesse Evans. The Cobb County District attorney said in a statement he has full confidence in her abilities. The trial, for now, has been set for this October.

The hearing Wednesday morning is set for 9 a.m., we will be following the developments.