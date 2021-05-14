Florida man wrestles alligator under water to save his puppy

HOLIDAY, Fla. – It’s something no Florida dog owner ever thinks will actually happen, until it does — your pet getting attacked by an alligator. (WPLG)

That’s what happened to Mike McCoy from Holiday, Florida, when his 8-month-old Labrador retriever named Jake was pulled under water by an alligator while they were on a walk.

According to ABC Action News, on Tuesday, May 11, McCoy was walking with his puppy near a pond right behind Paul R. Smith Middle School when an alligator suddenly popped up out of a nearby pond, pulling the chocolate Labrador underwater.

“He was in the death roll with that old gator,” says McCoy of the frightening incident.

A middle school teacher named Kellie Mallon happened to be looking out the window from the second floor of and saw it all happening before her very eyes.

