Neighborhood vigil marks one of several memorials for Tristyn Bailey

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey struck a nerve for many families, and throughout the week, we’ve seen an outpouring of support for her family.

Detectives say Bailey was stabbed to death. Her body was found in a wooded area in her Durbin Crossing neighborhood Sunday hours after her family reported her missing. Aiden Fucci, 14, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

On Friday night, memorials and vigils were held by people honoring the young girl’s life, including a group in the Trailmark neighborhood in St. Augustine.

“It hit me hard, and it made me mad, and it made me sad, and I felt it to my core,” said Dana Garrison, a community supporter.

Garrison and others lit candles, prayed and released lanterns, showing their support for Bailey’s family

“I feel like she felt our presence and that’s all we could hope for,” Garrison said.

Garrison said she doesn’t know Bailey’s family personally, but as a mother, she wanted them to know that they’re not alone.

“There is no excuse for what happened and we want justice,” Garrison said. “I know this whole community wants justice.”

Teal ribbons are wrapped around trees, and a memorial is set up in the neighborhood.

People from all over Northeast Florida stopped by to pay their respects.

“I just want them to know that we are here,” Garrison said. “We love them and we support them.”

There are a number of fundraisers and memorials planned for Bailey this weekend.