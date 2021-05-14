Memorials, vigils and fundraisers for Tristyn Bailey

A memorial is set up at the South Durbin Crossing Amenity Center. Community members have placed candles, bears, flowers, and aqua, Bailey’s favorite color, related items. The memorial is open for anyone to visit, mourn and remember Bailey.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friends, community members and classmates are finding ways to pay their respects and honor 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey’s life.

Bailey was found dead Sunday after she had been reported missing. Sheriff Robert Hardwick on Monday said 14-year-old Aiden Fucci was charged with second-degree murder in connection with Bailey’s death.

If you would like to help out the family of Tristyn Bailey, or pay respects, News4Jax has compiled a list of upcoming memorials, vigils and fundraisers.

A GoFundMe account for Tristyn Bailey was created for the family. As of Friday, more than 640 people donated to raise $42,355. If you would like to donate, click here.

FRIDAY: A small community is honoring Bailey with a Trailmark Candlelight Vigil on Friday at 7 p.m. It will be held at 805 Trailmark Dr., St Augustine, 32092.

“Please join us tonight as we honor Tristyn Bailey’s life,” the event page said. “She was taken too soon from us but we want her and her family to feel the love and support of her community. We will have candles tonight as well as some lanterns. Sweet girl, we love you and we are remembering you!”

FRIDAY: 904 Banditz, a local car club, is hosting a drive for Bailey on Friday. They ask you wear blue. The group is asking everyone to meet at 9525 Philips Hwy around 8 p.m. It will be a community ride to the memorial site.

SATURDAY: PDQ in Fruit Cove is holding a benefit on Saturday for the 13-year-old’s family. 20% of all food purchased on Saturday will be donated to the family. (11 a.m. - 9 p.m.)

SUNDAY: Orange Theory Fitness in St. Johns County is honoring Tristyn on Sunday at 12:15 p.m.

“Please bring cash donations which will go straight to the Bailey family. You can book the class on the app, come show support & wear teal.”

SUNDAY: Fleming Island Cars and Coffee is honoring Tristyn at its monthly car show on Sunday, May 16. There will be a coffee truck and some pretty awesome cars. It’s 7-10 a.m.

Holding candles, people stood together at the South Durbin Crossing Amenity Center to pay their respects. Many wore the color aqua, Bailey’s favorite color.

MAY 22: Hurricane Grill & Wings on CR-210 will be holding a benefit for Bailey on May 22. 100% of purchases will go directly to the family. (Location: 3055 County Rd 210, St Johns, FL 32259 — Suite 101)

If you would like to add an event, fundraiser or memorial to this page please email CLuter@wjxt.com.