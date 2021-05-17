Farm Share holding 4 food distribution events in Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be giving out food to Floridians in need at four drive-thru events across the Jacksonville area this week, the food bank announced Monday.

Through these Farm Share food distribution events, individuals and families struggling to make ends meet will get fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

These events will be drive-thru only to minimize contact. Those attending must wear a mask and bring a vehicle with either a trunk or cargo bed, according to Farm Share.

Below are details for each of the four food distribution events:

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Legacy Ministries (Serving 300 households)

Date: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 825 University Blvd. N, Jacksonville, Fla. 32211

Event: Farm Share food distribution with the Greater El-Beth-El Divine Holiness Church (Serving 600 households)

Date: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 12 p.m. until supplies last

Ad

Location: 723 W 4th St., Jacksonville, Fla. 32209

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Wilkinson Jr. High

Date: Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 5 p.m. until supplies last

Location: 5025 Co Road 218, Middleburg, Fla. 32068

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Councilman Gaffney & New Fountain Chapel AME Ministries

Date: Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 9 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 737 Jessie St., Jacksonville, Fla. 32206