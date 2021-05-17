Navy community to honor 37 sailors killed aboard USS Stark

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – Monday marks 34 years since an Iraqi missile attack in the Persian Gulf killed 37 sailors aboard the Mayport-based USS Stark.

It remains the deadliest attack on a Navy ship since the Vietnam War. In addition to the 37 who died, 21 sailors were injured. Monday morning, the Navy community will hold a special ceremony at Beaches Veterans Memorial Park in Atlantic Beach to remember those who gave their lives.

The USS Stark was assigned to patrol off the Saudi Arabian coast near the Iran-Iraq war exclusion boundary when it was hit by two Iraqi missiles. Only one detonated, but the other started a fire. Thanks to the crew’s heroic efforts that day, they saved the ship.

News4jax spoke to Luther Padgett at the most recent remembrance ceremony, which was held in 2019. Padgett survived the attack and said he still suffers from the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder. He traveled from South Carolina with family to pay his respects.

Ad

“I was in the car compartment when the missiles came in,” Padgett said. “There weren’t too many of us that got out of there.”

The initial explosion and fire killed 29 sailors, including two lost at sea. Eight would later die from their injuries.

Padgett remembers the details of that day vividly.

“I helped carry two guys out and it was seconds later that the whole compartment was in flames,” he said.

The ship was eventually repaired and returned to service. It was finally decommissioned to Mayport in 1999 but the memory of what happened still lingers.

Iraq, which was considered a U.S. ally at the time, apologized for the attack. Saddam Hussein said the pilot involved mistook the USS Stark for an Iranian tanker.

The ceremony is taking place at 10 a.m. News4Jax will stream the ceremony online and bring you a full report on the noon newscast.

Sailors who died from May 17, 1987 missile attack

The Stark was attacked on a Sunday. At the end of that week, President Ronald Reagan delivered a nationally-televised eulogy at Mayport honoring the 37 who died.