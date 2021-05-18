Family & friends gather to celebrate the life of Tristyn Bailey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family, friends and countless others around the world are celebrating the life of Tristyn Bailey on Tuesday.

The 13-year-old is being honored at Celebration Church on R.G. Skinner Parkway in Jacksonville. The service began at 5 p.m.

WATCH LIVE: Celebration of life for Tristyn Bailey

While other vigils and fundraisers have been planned, this is the first scheduled by her family. At the request of the family, the service is being streamed on News4Jax.com, our mobile app and our app on various streaming platforms like Roku, Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV.

Bailey’s father told News4Jax that the service is about all the support and love the family has felt from the public. He said the celebration of life is for the children who knew Bailey, went to school with her and cheered with her. Bailey’s mother also said the memorial is about her daughter’s light.

Ad

About an hour before the service began, people started to show up at the church wearing aqua and white, Bailey’s favorite colors. There were also cheerleaders wearing their Infinity Allstars uniforms. A short time later, a plane flew over the church with a banner reading #TristynBaileyStrong.

A plane is flying over the celebration of life for Tristyn Bailey right now. It reads : Tristyn Bailey Strong. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/lvkIhGQ3nT — Brie Isom (@BrieIsomWJXT) May 18, 2021

A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department truck also pulled up to the service with an aqua ribbon in remembrance of her.

A @THEJFRD truck pulling up to the funeral of Tristyn Bailey with an aqua ribbon in remembrance of her. | @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/StPy0DuDE4 — Riley Storey (@rileystorey_tv) May 18, 2021

Inside the church, photos of Bailey’s smiling face were on screens in the lobby. Aqua and white balloons decorated the area as well.

Pastor Bob Thyer, director of care ministry, said the service gives loved ones an opportunity to come together.

“There’s a sense of excitement and anticipation for celebrating her life today,” Thyer said. “As I walked through the lobby, people were chatting and talking with one another, and they’re looking forward to celebrating her life in the midst of a tragic tragic situation.”

Ad

Bailey was found dead about 6 p.m. May 9 in her Durbin Crossing neighborhood, several hours after her family reported her missing. Authorities said they suspect she was killed by 14-year-old Aiden Fucci, a schoolmate of Bailey’s at Patriot Oaks Academy, although the murder investigation is ongoing.