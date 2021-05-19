Coaches, cheer moms remember Tristyn Bailey’s competitiveness, compassion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Cheer was a big part of Tristyn Bailey’s life.

During Tuesday’s celebration of the 13-year-old’s life, her teammates’ mothers and coaches talked about her determination, her bubbly personality and her loving spirit that will forever be missed.

“She was a shining light and saving grace for her friends,” one woman told the crowd.

“I’m so thankful that Tristyn made a huge mark on my life and the life of my family and especially my daughter, Gia,” another woman said.

In a room full of hundreds of people wearing Bailey’s favorite colors -- aqua and white -- her coaches at Infinity Allstars spoke about her being a fierce competitor who worked hard to achieve her goals.

“She was always so willing to help out her cheer family and cheer sisters. I truly think this speaks volumes about her selfless mentality,” one coach said.

Educators, including her principal at Patriot Oaks Academy, Allison Olson, remembered her “cheerful energy.”

“It inspired me every day,” she said. “Tristyn, our sweet girl, you will be missed. I promise you, we will remember you by becoming a little kinder, a little more patient and more compassionate.”

Her cheer squad made a video of the fun times, calling her tenacious and supportive -- someone who stood up for her team and for what was right.

Her coaches said it hasn’t been easy without Bailey in the gym, but they will forever be Tristyn Bailey strong.

“I know that she is safe in the arms of Jesus and she is free of the evil in this world,” a coach said. “And I know that she is flying high.”