7-year-old critically injured in crash with parked semi in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 7-year-old is in critical condition after the vehicle he was traveling in hit a parked semi-tractor-trailer Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A news release from FHP showed a 31-year-old man and 7-year-old were traveling on to the entrance ramp to 295 from Monument Road in a Buick Regal when “for reasons unknown,” the car hit a tractor-trailer that was parked near the ramp around 2:30 a.m.

Neither the driver of the car nor the tractor-trailer was injured. The boy, who was not wearing a seatbelt according to FHP, was taken to UF Health Jacksonville with critical injuries.

News4Jax asked FHP if investigators believe alcohol or drugs was a factor in the crash and if the location of the semi-truck was a legal spot for it to be parked.

We have not yet received a response. News4Jax will update this story if more information becomes available.