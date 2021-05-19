School name change ballots scrutinized by Duval County canvassing board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County Public Schools’ Renaming Canvassing Board assembled Wednesday morning to begin the process of counting votes, confirming provisional ballots and judging eligibility questions after weeks of polling on whether to rename nine schools in the district.

Ultimately, the results of the community ballots will go to Superintendent Diana Greene, who will make a recommendation to the Duval County School Board on each of the schools under consideration for a new name.

The schools under consideration are:

Joseph Finegan Elementary

Stonewall Jackson Elementary

Jefferson Davis Middle

Kirby-Smith Middle

J.E.B. Stuart Middle

Robert E. Lee High

Andrew Jackson High School

Jean Ribault High School

Jean Ribault Middle School

Even though these ballots aren't the deciding factor in the name change question, the board is going through the ballot checking brief just like they would in a regular election.

On Wednesday morning, the canvassing board voted to elect a chairperson and began reviewing how the community balloting was set up, how the eligibility requirements work and what might trigger a provisional ballot.

This election, while unofficial, is being processed in a similar way as a regular municipal election.

The ballots were separated into two “races,” asking voters whether the name should be changed at all, and then asking what new name should be selected.

Each of the nine schools is the equivalent of an election precinct in a regular election. The ballots collected at each school are stored in separate, red bags for each day voting occurred. The provisional ballots are in purple bags.

The board will conduct a logic and accountability test on the ballot-counting machines to ensure accuracy, then the count is expected to begin.

DCPS spokesperson Dr. Tracy Pierce said the results are likely to be available to the public by Friday.

The Duval County School Board has the ultimate authority whether or not to rename a school in the district, a decision that it expected to take place at its June 1 meeting.