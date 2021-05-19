Voters favor changing Lee High’s name, narrow margins want to keep Andrew Jackson & Ribault

(Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Opposing signs posted in the neighborhood adjacent to Lee High School in Jacksonville, Fla. on May 7, 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The results of weeks of community balloting at nine Duval County Schools being considered for renaming were counted and released to the public Wednesday evening, giving solid support to changing the name of Robert E. Lee High School and several other schools.

But voters want to keep the name of two other high schools and one middle school.

The results of these pseudo-elections will not ultimately determine whether the schools named for controversial historical figures could get new names, but they’ll inform superintendent Dr. Diana Greene in her recommendation to the school board. The board is expected to vote on all nine school names during its June 1 meeting.

Stakeholders, including alumni, students, employees, PTA members and those that live in the respective school’s attendance zone were given a two-week period to cast a ballot. Those who qualified for multiple stakeholder groups were allowed to vote multiple times.

The results are as follows:

Robert E. Lee High School

58.5% of 5,413 votes support changing name

Most popular alternative was Riverside High School (44.7%)

Andrew Jackson High School

51.3% of 751 votes support keeping the name

Second most popular name was Eastside High School (17.7%)

Jean Ribault High School

85% of 730 votes supported keeping the name

Second-most popular name was Northside High School

Jefferson Davis Middle School

90.5% of 155 votes support name change

Most popular names were Westside Middle School (61.3%) and Charger Academy (20.6%)

Kirby-Smith Middle School

55.9% of 721 votes for changing name

Most popular alternative was Springfield Middle School (29.2%)

J.E.B. Stuart Middle School

89.5% of 323 votes support changing name

Most popular: Westside Middle School (57.6%) or Warrior Academy (12.4%)

Jean Ribault Middle School

84.4% supported keeping the name

The second most popular name other than Jean Ribault Middle was Northside Middle School (11.8%)

Joseph Finegan Elementary School

84% of 167 votes support name change

Most popular names were Anchor Academy (35%) and Wonderwood Elementary School (27.5%)

Stonewall Jackson Elementary School