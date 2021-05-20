Firefighters pulled back from motel fire because of ‘suspicious items,’ suspected arsonist arrested

LAWTEY, Fla. – A man suspected of intentionally starting a fire at the Economy Inn on U.S. 301 in Lawtey has been arrested, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

Undersheriff Brad Smith said that during his arrest, the man resisted officers, hitting three of them and causing minor injuries.

The hotel was fully engulfed in flames Thursday morning, but firefighters working to put out the flames had to be pulled back because of “suspicious items,” the Bradford County Fire Chief told News4Jax.

They have not said what the items were, but the Alachua County Bomb Squad was called to the motel to investigate three suspicious packages.

Sheriff Gordon Smith said there are heavy traffic delays in the area. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

We have a crew at the scene working to learn more and this article will be updated with details on this developing story.