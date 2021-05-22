2 killed in single-vehicle crash on Zoo Parkway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man and a woman died after a crash on Zoo Parkway early Saturday morning on Zoo Parkway, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic homicide detectives said a Honda Civic jumped a curve and hit a concrete utility pole at 3:30 a.m. Both he and a woman passenger died at the scene.

Based on the investigation, police believe the man driving was likely speeding at the time and they do not believe alcohol was involved.

These deaths are the 87th and 88th to die on Duval County roadways this year, according to JSO.

This crash is one of two deadly crashes on Saturday morning.