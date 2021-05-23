3 teens hurt in downtown shooting, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three teenagers were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Jacksonville, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police responded about 12:05 a.m. to gunshots on Monroe Street near James Weldon Johnson Park.

While en route, officers were notified of a car crash two blocks south at Laura and Forsyth streets. That’s where police said they found two teens shot in the legs. Police said they were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a third teenager was also shot. Police said that teen was able to drive to a hospital.

Officers are still working to learn more about this incident.