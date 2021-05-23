JU pulls huge upset, beats Florida Gulf Coast 17-1 to advance in ASUN tourney

Sometimes timing is everything.

Jacksonville University won just 12 of 44 regular season baseball games this year. But they did have some memorable moments, notably wins over both Florida and Florida State.

Sunday’s win topped both of those victories.

Needed to win to advance in the ASUN tournament, the Dolphins shocked Florida Gulf Coast in a 17-1 win.

Bartram Trail product Mike Cassala had a huge day. At the plate, Cassala went 2-for3 with four runs batted in and two runs scored. On the mound, Cassala allowed just one run over seven innings while picking up the win, his third of the year.

The 17 runs were the most for JU this year, topping their 12-2 win over UNF on May 14. The Dolphins followed up that game by giving up a season-high 15 to Stetson the following day.

JU will face Liberty in the double-elimination portion of the ASUN tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday at UNF’s Harmon Stadium.

UNF will play the late game against Kennesaw State at 3 p.m. on Thursday. The winner of the tournament earns an automatic bid to the NCAA baseball tournament.

