Sunday is the last day to get a COVID-19 test at the Regency site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Testing is transitioning to the responsibility of local governments, primary care providers, and pharmacies.

Nearly 10 million people are vaccinated in Florida. The state reported 3,406 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. The hospitalizations and deaths dropped this week as well.

CDC representatives say across the country the seven day average for new cases dropped below 30,000 per day, the lowest it’s been since June of 2020.

Nationwide, there’s been a decline in testing, as more people get vaccinated. We also saw fewer people getting shots, despite campaigns and pop-up sites.

Some health officials say not enough people have the shot to completely get rid of the virus.

This is a list of other places you can go to get tested within ten miles of the Regency site:

The Department of health

CareSpot Urgent Care in Arlington

Walgreens in Arlington, and on Atlantic BLVD

CVS on Atlantic

Angel Kids Pediatrics

The Regency testing site will be open for the last time from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday.