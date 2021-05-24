St. Johns County School Board chair: Editing girls’ yearbook photos was a mistake

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County School Board Chairman Patrick Canan said Monday the decision by a school employee to digitally alter 80 photos of female students that appeared in a high school yearbook was a mistake.

Canan’s comments come as the St. Johns County School District continues to deal with the fallout from the decision by a Bartram Trail High School employee to alter photos she interpreted to be in violation of the district’s dress code without letting the students know about the changes. It was a decision that sparked outrage and confusion among students and parents.

MORE | St. Johns school district offers refunds after female student photos edited in yearbook for dress code violations

RELATED | 80 yearbook photos, all girls, edited by St. Johns County high school employee

Ad

“I think it was not sanctioned by the district and certainly, I don’t think, by the school as well,” Canan told News4Jax. “It was a teacher who was doing the best she could and I think there was no mal-intent. She thought she was doing the right thing and trying to be helpful and I think ultimately, though, it was a mistake.”

The goal of the altered photos appeared to be to make the students’ clothing more modest, with changes that covered up the shoulders and chest areas of female students.

St. Johns County School District headquarters in downtown St. Augustine. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

On Tuesday, Canan said the school board will discuss the district’s dress code as part of a workshop. He expects parents to show up for the meeting to give feedback on the issue that has garnered national attention, with headlines appearing on The Today Show and in The New York Times.

Ad

“The world doesn’t stand still and so society and culture does change,” Canan said. “So that’s why it is important to always review what your policy is regarding any issue -- and it is taken seriously.”

He knows a lot of St. Johns County parents feel the dress code is unfair in its enforcement.

“As to the young ladies, compared to the men. I think that they, a lot of parents think that the dress code is disparaging of young ladies. And so that’s why it’s important for us to review the policy like we, we do all the time anyway.

Bartram Trail came under fire in March after teen girls said they were taken out of class and sent to the dean’s office to change clothes or face suspension. The incidents sparked an online petition created by students calling for change, which had more than 4,000 signatures.

Ad

News4Jax found the number of recorded violations of the St. Johns County School District’s student dress code has skyrocketed during the 2020-21 school year, according to data provided by the district.

Across the district, 78% of dress code violations go to female students.

Canan said the purpose of Tuesday’s 9 a.m. meeting, which will be live-streamed, is to hear from parents, take a deeper look at the dress code and explore possible changes.

“Also you got to hear from the school side of it as well because you do need a dress code. I think without a dress code, you have chaos,” he said. “So we got to figure out what is the appropriate dress code in 2021 in St. Johns County.”