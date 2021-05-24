State Attorney to hold news conference on Tristyn Bailey case this week

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – State Attorney R.J. Larizza is planning to give an update on the Tristyn Bailey murder case by the end of the week, his office announced Monday.

An exact date and time were not announced but the State Attorney’s Office said it is in the final stages of a comprehensive review of the facts, circumstances and the law.

“We appreciate the patience and support from family, friends, neighbors and all of the folks who have been following this disturbing case,” spokesman Bryan Shorstein said in a release.

Larizza plans to address several questions about the case and talk about the other issues that surfaced after Bailey’s death.

Aiden Fucci, the 14-year-old charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 13-year-old schoolmate, is the lone suspect in her murder.

One of the questions on people’s minds is if Fucci will be charged as an adult or as a juvenile.

Bailey’s body was found on Mother’s Day near a retention pond in a cul-de-sac in the Durbin Crossing subdivision, less than a half-mile from Fucci’s home, according to an arrest report. The discovery was made by a neighbor out for a walk around 6 p.m., roughly eight hours after Bailey’s family called 911 to report her missing.

