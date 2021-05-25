Alligator kills family dog at Naval Station Mayport

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. – An alligator killed a family’s dog on Monday at Naval Station Mayport, base officials said.

According to base officials, a 13-pound dog got out from a family’s house on base and the family was trying to bring the pet back when the dog was attacked by the reptile about 6 p.m. at Mayport’s Lake Wonderwood.

“Our condolences to the family who lost their dog,” reads a post on the base’s Facebook page.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesperson Karen Parker said the alligator was removed by a trapper, a contractor hired by the state, and was still in the trapper’s possession on Tuesday. She said the trapper can either transfer it to an alligator farm or “process” it for meat and its hide.

Naval Station Mayport Public Affairs Officer Bill Austin told News4Jax that they want to use this incident to remind people to stay away -- and keep their pets away -- from alligators.

“A reminder to keep yourselves and pets away from our native gators. And a good time to remind everyone that leashes are always required on dogs - in housing, on the beach and especially near bodies of water,” the Facebook post said.

RESOURCE: FWC’s guide to living with alligators

FWC also encourages pet owners to make sure their animals are on a leash and a safe distance from the water’s edge.