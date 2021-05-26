18-year-old charged in deadly shooting of 23-year-old in Pomona Park

An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday evening in connection with Monday night’s deadly shooting of a 23-year-old man in Pomona Park, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fernando Vargas was booked early Wednesday morning into the Putnam County jail on a homicide charge, according to online jail records.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said Vargas and a teenager were playing basketball at Willard F. Hazen Memorial Park in Pomona Park when they saw Christian Sanchez arguing with a female. A verbal altercation then occurred between Vargas and Sanchez before Vargas, carrying a shotgun, and the female walked away from the park to retrieve her vehicle from Sanchez’s home, the Sheriff’s Office said. As they were walking along the street, according to investigators, Sanchez followed in his vehicle. Another argument ensued between Vargas and Sanchez, and Vargas then shot Sanchez, who was still sitting in his car, investigators said.

Ad

Vargas took off after the shooting, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Witnesses tried to administer CPR to Sanchez until first responders arrived, but he died at the scene.

The medical examiner on Tuesday determined Sanchez, 23, died from a gunshot wound.

Deputies said Vargas, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday night at his home in Pomona Park. As of Wednesday afternoon, he remained in the jail, where he was being held without bond.

Detectives said they are still attempting to locate the shotgun.

The Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that the teen is not being charged at this time and has cooperated in the investigation.