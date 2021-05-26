DCPS students to still have virtual learning option despite nixing of Duval HomeRoom

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An email sent to parents of Duval County Public Schools virtual students announced a new, virtual learning option for the 2021-2022 school year came only a few hours after the district announced Duval HomeRoom will not be offered in the fall.

“Feedback we are receiving from many of you suggests that a large portion of our Duval HomeRoom children are planning to return to regular, school-based instruction with the new school year,” a Tuesday email from superintendent Diana Greene said. “However, we also know that for some of you, access to remote learning will still be needed next year due to the persistent impacts of COVID-19.”

The email aimed to gauge the intent of parents whose children are still engaged in Duval HomeRoom, on how they plan to enroll their child for the next school year. It asked the families to respond by selecting one of four options by June 3:

Ad

Return to face-to-face instruction at their assigned school, Enroll in Duval Virtual Instruction Academy (DVIA) full-time, Enroll in Duval Virtual Instruction Academy (DVIA) HomeRoom, or Private School, Charter School, Home School, or another option.

The third option, DVIA HomeRoom, will be new for the coming academic year and will operate in a similar fashion as DHR while being run through the DVIA platform.

“It will utilize the Microsoft Teams platform and will consist of synchronous (live in real time) instruction,” Greene’s email said. “This means that students will continue to have a regular class schedule and will be expected to log on to each of their classes on time.”

What’s the difference?

While Duval HomeRoom allowed students to remain connected to their neighborhood school, DVIA HomeRoom would see all of its students enrolled in one school under DVIA, which Greene said will boost efficiency and ease the schedule strain on teachers and students.

Also, DVIA HomeRoom students may be required to physically go to a school site for test-taking, which isn’t allowed online.

Furthermore, DVIA HomeRoom will require all students to keep their cameras on during class time, unless teachers allow them to turn the cameras off.

Ad

Finally, because students in DVIA HomeRoom would no longer be assigned to their neighborhood school, – any students in a magnet program or special transfer option would need to reapply.

How do I make a selection?

DCPS is asking parents to submit their intended enrollment option by June 3, which can be done via the FOCUS parent account. Users can select the respective student and fill out the form titled “Elementary 2021-2022 Enrollment Intent.”

To apply for a magnet or special transfer option, parents would need to schedule an appointment at this link, send an email to school_choice@duvalschools.org, or leave a message at 904-390-2999.