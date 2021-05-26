Partly Cloudy icon
3 people killed in fiery crash in southern Clay County

Emily Boyer
, Morning assignment manager, Traffic reporter

Clay County
Fiery crash on State Road 100 in southern Clay County.

Three people are dead after a fiery single-vehicle crash just before midnight Tuesday on State Road 100 near the border of Clay and Putnam counties.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s initial crash report, a pickup truck was heading east on SR-100 when it ran off the road while attempting to pass another vehicle near County Road 219. The pickup hit a tree and burst into flames.

The driver and two passengers were killed. They have not been identified.

The identities of the victims may have to be determined through DNA records, a process conducted by the medical examiner’s office.

