Police investigate shooting outside Westside lumber mill

Ashley Harding
, Reporter

Jacksonville
Police investigate shooting on Halsema Road just off Beaver Street.
Police investigate shooting on Halsema Road just off Beaver Street. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Halsema Road at Beaver Street remains closed Wednesday morning as Jacksonville police investigate a shooting near the entrance of the West Fraser Timber Company on Halsema Road at Beaver Street.

Dozens of evidence markers can be seen in the road near stopped traffic by the railroad tracks that parallels Beaver Street.

Police are expected to release preliminary details of the shooting later this morning told News4Jax that the investigation will take some time.

News4Jax will remain on at the scene and update this story after the police briefing.

