Man, 38, dies after shooting in Paxon area, Jacksonville police say

A man was fatally wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning on Hyacinth Street in the Paxon area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 38-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds just before 5 a.m. Wednesday in the Paxon neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. He died at the hospital.

Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was found in the road on Hyacinth Street, which is east of Edgewood Avenue and north of Norman E. Thagard Boulevard.

Police said they have no suspects but they are canvassing the area, hoping to find witnesses. Detectives could be seen speaking with neighbors on Hyacinth street Wednesday morning.

Police said multiple 911 calls came in about the shooting.

JSO does not identify crime victims, citing Marsy’s Law, but investigators said the man who was killed lived in the area where he was shot.