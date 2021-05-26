Prosecutors get 90 more days to weigh whether to appeal Corrine Brown case to Supreme Court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Federal prosecutors asked for additional time to consider an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court after an appellate court overturned the conviction of former Congresswoman Corrine Brown on tax and fraud charges.

On Wednesday, a 90-day stay of the issuance of what is known as a “mandate” that would carry out the ruling was granted by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Atlanta-based appellate court, in a 7-4 decision, ordered a new trial for Brown, who was convicted in 2017 on 18 felony counts related to an alleged charity scam.

The ruling said a juror was improperly removed from Brown’s trial because he said the “Holy Spirit” told him Brown was not guilty.

Brown, 74, was a member of the U.S. House from 1993 to 2017, after serving in the state Legislature.

Ad

The Jacksonville Democrat was convicted on fraud and tax charges related to her role in using contributions to the One Door for Education charity for personal expenses and events.