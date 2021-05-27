Federal agents track down 46 lbs. of pot in luggage at Jacksonville train station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration Jacksonville District Office on Wednesday seized 46 pounds of hydroponic marijuana that were smuggled into Jacksonville on an Amtrak train from New York.

According to agents, the marijuana -- which carried a street value between $135,000 and $230,000 -- was stuffed in suitcases.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Mike Dubet said he and his agents received a tip that a drug courier from New York had left the Big Apple on board an Amtrak train and was on his way to Jacksonville with large amounts of drugs.

“Some agents responded to the train station and were able to locate the suspect and located approximately 46 pounds of marijuana hidden inside his suitcases,” Dubet said. “That is not user quantity. That is not a medical marijuana card. This is for greed. That’s why you possess that amount of marijuana. It’s to make money.”

The suspect was taken into custody right after walking off the train at the station in Jacksonville.

“If a train or plane or cars are traveling, you can bet drug traffickers are also using that to move their product,” Dubet said.

In Florida, a person caught with more than 25 pounds of marijuana can face first-degree drug trafficking and possession charges and up to three years in prison if convicted.

Right now, the suspect is only facing state drug charges, but the investigation is still ongoing.