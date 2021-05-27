Jacksonville teen in jail for killing grandmother arrested after alcohol found in cell

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Neptune Beach teen who was sentenced to 15 years for killing his grandmother during a drunken rage and then burying her body in his father’s yard was arrested late last year after a cell check turned up bottles of alcohol described as “hooch.”

According to an arrest report, Logan Mott was arrested in November at the Department of Juvenile Justice lockup in Citrus County where he was serving time as a juvenile.

Staff at the Cypress Creek Juvenile Correctional Facility in Lecanto were searching rooms when they reportedly found six bottles of the illicitly brewed alcohol made from fruits and other ingredients in Mott’s cell.

When asked about the bottles, Mott said “I can’t answer that,” according to the report.

Mott was subsequently charged with one count of the introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

In February, he pleaded no contest and was sentenced to one year in prison. Mott, now 18, was then sent to the Department of Corrections.

He still has to serve a 15-year sentence for killing his grandmother.