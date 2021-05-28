Jacksonville opens community pools at full capacity in time for Memorial Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three-quarters of Jacksonville’s community pools will be opened this weekend in time for the Memorial Day holiday. And they’re returning to full capacity, the city announced.

Of the city’s 34 community pools, 26 will be opened for the 2021 season starting Memorial Day weekend, the city’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department announced.

The city said masks will be encouraged but not required and staff will sanitize common areas and socially distance in close quarters.

“Pools are popular gathering spots for our citizens in neighborhoods throughout Jacksonville. Opening these pools for the Memorial Day Weekend is a tradition that we felt was important to continue this year and we hope everyone enjoys a safe and happy holiday weekend,” said Keith Meyerl, Division Chief of Recreation and Community Services.

Outdoor pools are open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. Cecil Aquatics is open year-round. Outdoor pools are open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Cecil Aquatics will open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. T

Ad

he following pools will be open for the Memorial Day weekend:

• Adolph Wurn – 2115 Dean Rd.

• Andrew Jackson – 128 West 30th St.

• Baldwin – 345 Chestnut St. N.

• Charles Clark – 8739 Sibbald Rd.

• Clanzel T Brown – 4415 Moncrief Rd.

• Emmett Reed - 1093 W. 6th St.

• Fletcher - 700 Seagate Ave.

• Fort Caroline – 4131 Ferber Rd.

• Grand Park – 2740 Division St.

• Harts Rd – 11597 Harts Rd.

• Julius Guinyard – 1358 Jefferson St.

• Robert Kennedy – 1139 Ionia St.

• Lakeshore Middle – 2519 Bayview Rd.

• Lee HS – 1200 S. McDuff Ave.

• Mandarin – 4831 Greenland Rd.

• Oceanway – 12215 Sago Ave. W.

• Paxon – 3413 W. 5th St.

• Pine Forest – 2335 Gattis Ln.

• Raines – 3663 Raines Ave.

• Ribault – 5820 Van Gundy St.

• Sandalwood – 2750 John Prom Blvd.

• Sunny Acres – 2850 Wompi Dr.

• Terry Parker – 7301 Parker School Rd.

• Thomas Jefferson – 390 N. Jackson Ave.

• Westside – 5530 Firestone Rd.

• Woodland Acres – 8200 Kona Ave.

Ad

Lifeguards wanted

The city of Jacksonville is still seeking qualified lifeguards to staff city pools.

“Becoming a lifeguard is a wonderful opportunity to learn leadership, responsibility and teamwork,” the city said. “Apply now for a rewarding summer job that also looks great on a professional resume.”

The starting salary for lifeguards is $10 an hour once hired.

For more information about summer activities, visit PRCS’s webpage at JaxParks.com.