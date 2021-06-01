Convicted killer Russell Tillis gets 2 life sentences

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A judge on Tuesday sentenced Russell Tillis -- the Jacksonville man convicted in the murder, kidnapping and dismemberment of 30-year-old Joni Gunter -- to two life sentences plus 30 years.

Tillis, 60, was found guilty in April of first-degree murder, kidnapping and dismemberment in Gunter’s death. For the counts of murder and kidnapping, Tillis received back-to-back life sentences. For abuse of a dead human body, he got 30 extra years.

At Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, prosecutors got Tillis classified as a habitual offender, helping in their argument for life in prison. Judge Mark Borello said that proves he’s an ongoing threat to the community.

Tillis spoke during the hearing, complaining about his attorneys during the trial.

Prosecutors asked the judge to sentence Tillis to two life sentences plus 30 years, which is the sentence Borello handed down.

Since Tillis was found guilty of first-degree murder, that set him on track for a minimum sentence of life in prison without parole. And because the majority of the jurors (9-3) voted in favor of the death penalty for Tillis, but the vote was not unanimous, Tillis could not be sentenced to death, according to Florida law.

Tillis’ life was spared due to Hurst v. Florida. That case went to the U. S. Supreme Court -- which ruled it was unconstitutional for the jury to only make a recommendation for or against death, saying, in part: “The Sixth Amendment requires a jury, not a judge, to find each fact necessary to impose a sentence of death. A jury’s mere recommendation is not enough.”

Gunter’s remains were found buried in Tillis’ yard in 2016. An audio recording captured Tillis confessing to the murder, but on the stand, he denied killing Gunter.