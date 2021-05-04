Charlie Crist to announce run for governor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Charlie Crist will make a major announcement in his hometown of St. Petersburg Tuesday. He’s expected to make another run for governor as a democrat.

The candidate who comes out on top will likely face Governor DeSantis, who has already raised millions for his re-election campaign. Crist’s last campaign for statewide office ended in defeat shortly after his final debate against former Governor Rick Scott.

Back in 2014, Crist, the former Republican governor turned democrat, faced off against Scott in a debate moderated by News4Jax anchor Kent Justice. Crist now serves as a congressman, representing the St. Petersburg area and that’s where he plans to make a major announcement at 10:30 a.m.

Governor DeSantis was in St. Petersburg Monday to sign an executive order suspending all local Covid-19 emergency orders.

Ad

Crist responded to the order saying in part, “Governor DeSantis’s actions today strip local leaders of their ability to make decisions that protect their citizens. It’s government overreach at its worst. Governor DeSantis is enabling the spread of the coronavirus while Florida is seeing 5,000 new cases of coronavirus daily and nearly 36,000 people tragically lost.”

Crist will likely face some competition in clinching the Democratic nomination. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Congresswoman Val Demings are also reportedly considering runs for Governor. Fried is expected to make an announcement sometime soon, while Demings has said she’s keeping her options open.