Jaguars to unveil updated plans to redevelop Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JULY 27: A general view TIAA Bank Field during Training Camp at Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex on July 27, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars will unveil updated development plans for Downtown Jacksonville at a news conference Thursday at TIAA Bank Field.

The plan is expected to include a brand new, standalone football facility -- reportedly a special request from new head coach Urban Meyer.

But that’s just one part of the plan.

The team is also expected to reveal Shad Khan’s updated plans for redeveloping the Shipyards. His ambitious plans to redevelop and revamp the Shipyards have been a citywide focus for quite a while. According to the Jacksonville Daily Record, the Jaguars submitted a Shipyards phasing summary to the Downtown Investment Authority, showing an estimated $151 million city incentive request to make the project happen.

It’s unclear if the City Council will get on board.

Members rejected the Jaguars’ plan to bring a major entertainment complex to Downtown Jacksonville earlier this year.

Ad

On top of that, Khan’s initial plan was to redevelop Metropolitan Park with a Four Seasons hotel along the Northbank, but the National Park Service said no, forcing him back to the drawing board.

Khan, Meyer and Jaguars President Mark Lamping will make the announcement at 10:30 a.m. News4Jax will stream it live.