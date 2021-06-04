Police: Man fires shot following road rage incident in St. Augustine Beach

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was arrested by police following an incident of road rage, according to the St. Augustine Beach Police Department.

According to an arrest report, Jonathan Robinson got into a verbal altercation with someone following the incident and they both stopped at a gas station on A1A.

Investigators said as they both went to drive out of the gas station, Robinson fired a shot from his vehicle, striking the other vehicle in the driver side door. The Police Department noted that the vehicle that was struck with a bullet was occupied by the driver and a passenger in the front seat.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were hit by the bullet. The arrest report states that Robinson admitted to firing the shot.

The report shows Robinson was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and launching a deadly missile into a vehicle. All are felony charges.