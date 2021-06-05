Airplane held at Jacksonville airport for more than three hours

Passengers were stuck waiting for further details on their plane's security incident.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Delta plane departing from Atlanta to Jacksonville was held on the tarmac for security reasons for almost three hours.

The plane took off from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 11:24 pm. It landed at 12:20 am, and passengers began deplaning at 3:30 am.

The plane landed far away from the actual airport, according to Michael Stewart, the JAX director of external affairs. The pilot told the passengers the landing was due to “brake problems”.

Bottles of water were distributed to passengers as 30 law enforcement officers boarded the plane.

According to passengers and concerned family members, the FBI took control of the situation.

Angela Milton, a mother of one of the passengers, said her daughter and the other passengers were being escorted off the plane into separate areas to be thoroughly searched.

30 cars and three buses were on the tarmac to take passengers from the plane to customs for further searching and questioning.

As passengers deplaned, their bags were searched by K-9 units before boarding buses.

According to Stewart, passengers are not in danger. He also said this incident is most likely not connected to the incident yesterday.

The Jacksonville airport tweeted passengers would be picked up from the DoubleTree on airport property, but Milton said she does not have an estimated time when her daughter will be released.

The terminal roadblock has been released, so traffic is flowing. Saturday flights are expected to return to normal.

Around 4:45 am, passengers were released with their bags, over four hours after their plane landed in Jacksonville.