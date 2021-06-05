Warrant: Aiden Fucci’s mother tried to wash blood off his jeans night Tristyn Bailey was killed

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The mother of the 14-year-old accused of killing his schoolmate Tristyn Bailey last month has been arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence, the State Attorney announced Saturday.

Crystal Lane Smith, 35, was booked into the St. Johns County jail at 11:50 a.m. Saturday. Smith’s son, Aiden Fucci, is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Bailey. He was arrested May 10.

According to her arrest warrant, after Fucci went with investigators for questioning in Bailey’s killing, Smith was seen on surveillance video inside her house washing his blue jeans, which later tested positive for blood. The drain in the sink, where Smith was seen washing the jeans, also tested positive for blood, according to the arrest warrant.

Tampering with evidence is a third-degree felony in Florida.

“Tampering with evidence is tampering with justice and cannot be excused or tolerated,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said in a news release.