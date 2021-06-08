1st day of business for Cinotti’s Bakery after backlash, apology over anti-LGBTQ posts

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Cinotti’s Bakery returned for its normal business hours Tuesday after the well-known Jacksonville Beach bakery issued an apology after one of its owners posted anti-LGBTQ messages to her social media page.

The bakery is always closed on Sundays and Mondays, and the owner, Mike Cinotti, told News4Jax the employees, including his wife, Doodle, who shared the posts, were at the bakery on Monday to review and revamp the business’ social media policy.

RELATED: Cinotti’s Bakery apologizes after VP shares anti-LGBTQ social media posts

The bakery opened for business on Tuesday morning at 6 a.m., and News4Jax saw a handful of customers heading in to the shop not long after the doors opened.

Ad

Some customers said they would not return to Cinotti’s after the controversy, but many others said they would still support the business, which they called a beloved fixture in the community.

The posts that sparked the backlash came from Doodle Cinotti, a vice president of Cinotti’s Bakery-Sandwich Shop. One meme described heterosexual relationships as “natural” and implied that any other types of relationships are unnatural.

Screenshot of a Facebook post shared by Doodle Cinotti, vice president of Cinotti's Bakery-Sandwich shop (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Mike Cinotti, Doodle’s husband and the business owner, said the Facebook posts do not represent the store.

“What you’ve seen on social media is not a true picture of who we are,” Mike Cinotti said in an interview with News4Jax. “I would love to invite anybody to come, have a cup of coffee and sit down and find out who we really are.”

Stephen Gaskill, president of the Florida LGBTQ Democratic Caucus called the post “tone-deaf” at best and “incredibly homophobic” at worst and said it was particularly hurtful during Pride Month, which celebrates the LGBTQ community.

Ad

“Florida really is moving towards being a non-discriminatory state. We support equality. We are opposed to discrimination. And yet, we still have pockets where things like this happened,” Gaskill said. “Where this post can be posted, clearly heartfelt belief, or she wouldn’t have posted it.”

As the bakery moves on and moves forward, Mike Cinotti said he hopes people will take the apology to heart.

“First, foremost, we apologize for any for offending anybody. We never intended that. Our hearts are to serve this community,” he said. “We all make mistakes.”

Cinotti also apologized saying that anti-LGBTQ messages are not in line with their Christian beliefs.