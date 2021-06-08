Flagler County commission approves new distance restrictions for sex offenders

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County commissioners voted Monday to increase the distance that sex offenders and predators must maintain from places where children might be located.

The increase is from 1,000 feet to 2,500 feet and applies to areas such as schools, libraries, churches, parks and subdivisions.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said his department recommended the extension. It passed unanimously, though there was some concern about fewer living options.

“If they are inconvenienced, too bad. It’s more important about protecting the children,” Staly said.

Attorney John Holzbaur, with the Law Offices of Randy Reep, says the sexual predator ordinance is broad and could prompt legal battles, like one he just fought in Nassau County.

According to Staly, sexual offenders and predators will get a map explaining where they can and cannot live.

Anyone that committed a crime as a minor will be excluded depending on the circumstances. Holzbaur said that restricting where a sexual offender or predator lives will not guarantee that they wont re-offend when they are not at home.

Duval and Nassau currently require offenders and predators to live 2,500 feet from places where children might be. In Clay County, it’s 2,000 feet and in St. Johns County, it’s 1,000 feet.