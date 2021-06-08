Orange Crush Festival releases Jax Beach event schedule

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Orange Crush Festival has released a schedule of events ahead of the three-day festival that is planned to take place in Jacksonville Beach later this month.

It’s set for June 18 to June 20. Jacksonville Beach police have been preparing for the popular festival since March, according to Jacksonville Beach Police Chief Gene Paul Smith.

Extra officers will be on duty that weekend.

Orange Crush has been happening for 15 years now and has been in Tybee Island, Georgia, for the last 10 years. The festival typically attracts thousands.

In 2019 in Tybee Island, according to Smith, there were 80 arrests made during the weekend of the Orange Crush festival.

Smith has said police are ready for any potential problems and want to make sure everyone has fun and stays safe.