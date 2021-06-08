Palm Coast man becomes latest scratch-off millionaire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Flagler County resident has claimed a $1 million top prize from “The Fastest Road To $1,000,000″ scratch-off game at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

William Martin purchased his winning ticket from RaceTrac, at 301 Palm Coast Parkway. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Martin chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

The $30 game, launched in February 2020, features 155 top prizes of $1 million and over $948 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.79.

Scratch-off games comprise approximately 75% of ticket sales and generated more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in fiscal year 2019-