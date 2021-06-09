LGBTQ+ youth center raises $1.3M to expand, renovate Jacksonville campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JASMYN, Jacksonville’s LGBTQ+ Youth Center, on Wednesday, announced it plans to use the $1.3 million it has raised so far to expand its health clinic and make other renovations to its Brooklyn campus.

With the help of supporters, the orginization hopes to raise another $200,000 in the coming months to triple the size of its health clinic, expand its educational space with an all-weather outdoor classroom pavilion and entertainment space, and connect three renovated, hundred-year-old buildings for safety and accessibility.

“In addition, we’re planning a quiet Zen Garden space, where young people can take some time to contemplate their lives, process a recent counseling session or consider the impact of a difficult health diagnosis. The campaign will also fund additional office space for our growing staff of mental health counselors. The campaign, essentially, will complete our campus and take us well into the future so we can continue to be here for North Florida’s LGBTQ+ youth,” said JASMYN CEO, Cindy Watson.

Ad

JASMYN is a non-profit, youth-centric organization supporting LGBTQ+ youth through health services, housing supports, student opportunities and community engagement. Young people learn leadership skills, risk reduction, and advocacy for themselves and their community.