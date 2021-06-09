Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Person dies in Atlantic Beach house fire

Brittany Muller
, Reporter

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – One person has died after they were found inside a burning home on Mayport Road near Fairway Villas Drive Wednesday morning.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. It’s not yet clear what caused the fire, but JFRD said there was only one person found inside.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story.

