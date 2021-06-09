Person dies in Atlantic Beach house fire

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – One person has died after they were found inside a burning home on Mayport Road near Fairway Villas Drive Wednesday morning.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. It’s not yet clear what caused the fire, but JFRD said there was only one person found inside.

Jacksonville fire rescue is on scene of a fatal fire on Mayport Road. @THEJFRD says one person is dead after a fire broke out at a mobile home in the Admiral’s Walk neighborhood. No one else was inside. The State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/orQndRiPpP — Brittany Muller (@BrittMullerNews) June 9, 2021

News4Jax has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story.