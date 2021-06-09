R.I.P.: JFRD mourns loss of 1st certified search dog

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department announced sad news on Wednesday.
Jade, the department’s very first certified live find K-9, passed away.
Jade, who became part of JFRD in 2006, was on the search team for one of the department’s most high-profile search-and-rescue efforts: looking for survivors of the Berkman Plaza II garage collapse in 2007.
The garage for the then-new Berkman Plaza high rise collapsed when workers were pouring concrete on the sixth floor of the garage early in the morning on Dec. 6, 2007, killing 26-year-old Willie Edwards III and injuring 23 workers. Edwards was a father of two children.
Jade was handled by Capt. Roy Hall, then Chief Steve Riska, and lived with Riska’s family.
Jade passed away peacefully at her home, JFRD said.
