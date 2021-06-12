Bring on the heat and thunderstorms this weekend

Happy Saturday! We’re off to a mild start in the mid to low 70s with light winds out of the west.

Saturday will be another toasty day with highs in the low to mid 90s and feel like temperatures in the upper 90s close to the triple digits.

Rain chances will increase Saturday afternoon, the storms will build to our west close to the I-75 corridor first before tracking east. These storms will last through dinner. Timing looks to be 12pm-6pm.

Our next round of rainfall will develop early Sunday morning around 3am across southeast Georgia ahead of our next cold front. As the front sinks south it will bring scattered showers and storms into northeast Florida through daybreak. We’ll see a brief break in the rain before the next round builds after lunch and last through the night Sunday.

Sunday well see a 80% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s low 90s.

Locations caught under a downpour could see 1-2 inches of rain over the weekend. Some much needed rainfall.

Rain chances stay in our forecast through the beginning of next week.